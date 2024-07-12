EQS-PVR: Medios AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Medios AG

Medios AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



12.07.2024 / 11:45 CET/CEST

Medios AG: Release according to Section 43 (2) of the WpHG (German Securities Trading Act)



We refer to the notification pursuant to Section 43 (1) sentence 2 WpHG dated July 11, 2024 and the voting rights notifications pursuant to Sections 33, 34, 37 WpHG dated June 20, 2024 of



Luxunion S.A., Foyer Finance S.A., Luxempart S.A. and Luxempart Invest S.ár.l (together: „Luxempart“).



in connection with its significant participation in Medios AG, HRB 246626 B, Berlin, ISIN DE000A1MMCC8, and the subsequent publication of June 21, 2024 by Medios AG pursuant to Section 40 (1) sentence 1 WpHG.



Luxempart exceeded the threshold of 10 % of voting rights from shares on June 19, 2024 and currently holds 14.90% (3,800,296 voting rights) in Medios AG directly through Luxempart Invest S.ár.l.. By exceeding the threshold, Luxempart informed us of the following on July 11, 2024 pursuant to Section 43 (1) sentence 2 WpHG.



1. Objectives of the acquisition of voting rights



a) The investment serves the long-term implementation of strategic objectives and the generation of trading profits;



b) Luxempart does not rule out the possibility of acquiring further voting rights depending on market and company developments;



c) Luxempart supports the Supervisory Board in the long term in promoting an entrepreneurial approach. As a significant shareholder of the Issuer, Luxempart seeks appropriate representation on the Supervisory Board



d) Luxempart supports the improvement of Medios AG's capital efficiency in the sense of long-term value-oriented corporate management. Luxempart currently does not intend to make any significant changes to Medios AG's capital structure, in particular the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.



2. Origin of the funds used pursuant to Section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG



The preceding acquisition of voting rights by Luxempart was made using own funds.



