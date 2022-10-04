EQS-PVR: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04.10.2022 / 16:30 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Mercedes-Benz Group AG
|Street:
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|Postal code:
|70372
|City:
|Stuttgart
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900R27DL06UVNT076
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.38 %
|5.76 %
|8.15 %
|1069837447
|Previous notification
|2.44 %
|7.53 %
|9.97 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007100000
|0
|25281924
|0.00 %
|2.36 %
|US2338252073
|0
|205899
|0.00 %
|0.02 %
|Total
|25487823
|2.38 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to Recall
|N/A
|N/A
|619119
|0.06 %
|Rights of Use
|N/A
|N/A
|386920
|0.04 %
|Call Option
|16/12/2022 - 20/12/2024
|N/A
|5612700
|0.52 %
|Call Option
|24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025
|N/A
|31333857
|2.93 %
|Call Option
|24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025
|N/A
|31333857
|2.93 %
|
|
|Total
|37952596
|3.55 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Swap
|04/10/2022 - 31/07/2024
|N/A
|Cash
|6444635
|0.60 %
|Call Option
|24/05/2024 - 21/06/2024
|N/A
|Cash
|1676260
|0.16 %
|Put Option
|16/12/2022 - 20/12/2024
|N/A
|Physical
|12547500
|1.17 %
|Put Option
|24/05/2024 - 20/12/2024
|N/A
|Cash
|3036089
|0.28 %
|Put Option
|24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025
|N/A
|Physical
|31333857
|2.93 %
|Put Option
|24/10/2022 - 27/02/2025
|N/A
|Physical
|31333857
|2.93 %
|
|
|
|Total
|23704484
|2.22 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
| %
| %
| %
|ML UK Capital Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch International
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
| %
| %
| %
|Managed Account Advisors LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|U.S Trust Company of Delaware
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Ad 7.b/8 The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 2,93% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 2,93% of the voting rights in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date
04.10.2022
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mercedes-Benz Group AG
|
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|
|70372 Stuttgart
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://group.mercedes-benz.com
|
|End of News
1456705 04.10.2022 CET/CEST