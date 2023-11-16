EQS-PVR: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



16.11.2023 / 10:36 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Mercedes-Benz Group AG Street: Mercedesstrasse 120 Postal code: 70372 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900R27DL06UVNT076

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 09 Nov 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.47 % 7.63 % 8.1 % 1069837447 Previous notification 0.28 % 7.4 % 7.69 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007100000 0 5051141 0 % 0.47 % Total 5051141 0.47 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Call Option From 15.12.2023 to 18.12.2026 at any time 8716400 0.81 % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 5783591 0.54 % Equity Call Option From 15.12.2023 to 18.12.2026 at any time 2322500 0.22 % Total 16822491 1.57 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Put Option From 17.11.2023 to 18.12.2026 at any time Physical 7253800 0.68 % Retail Structured Product From 10.12.2071 to 26.10.2073 at any time Cash 1846 0 % Equity Swap From 03.07.2024 to 27.07.2028 at any time Cash 2296487 0.21 % Equity Call Option From 16.03.2028 to 08.08.2033 at any time Cash 1830 0 % Compound Option From 01.03.2024 to 09.03.2029 at any time Cash 282630 0.03 % Retail Structured Product - Note From 25.10.2024 to 01.12.2033 at any time Cash 21783 0 % Equity Call Option From 20.08.2024 to 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 24177846 2.26 % Equity Call Option From 26.06.2026 to 28.12.2026 at any time Physical 20237270 1.89 % Equity Call Option From 17.12.2025 to 30.06.2026 at any time Physical 10500000 0.98 % Equity Put Option* From 20.08.2024 to 27.02.2025 at any time Physical 24177846 2.26 % Equity Put Option* From 26.06.2026 to 28.12.2026 at any time Physical 20237270 1.89 % Equity Put Option* From 17.12.2025 to 30.06.2026 at any time Physical 10500000 0.98 % Equity Put Option* From 15.12.2023 to 18.12.2026 at any time Physical 2322500 0.22 % Total 64773492 6.05 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Limited % % % Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Finance LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley B.V. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley International Finance S. A. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Regarding section 7.b.2, the Equity Put Options marked with * were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions (Call & Put) under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 5.35% of the voting rights in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.

Date

15 Nov 2023

