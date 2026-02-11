EQS-PVR: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11.02.2026 / 15:33 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Mercedes-Benz Group AG
|Street:
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|Postal code:
|70372
|City:
|Stuttgart
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900R27DL06UVNT076
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.15 %
|7.64 %
|7.79 %
|962903703
|Previous notification
|0.1 %
|7.9 %
|8 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007100000
|0
|1451869
|0 %
|0.15 %
|Total
|1451869
|0.15 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Call Option
|From 20.03.2026 to 21.12.2029
|at any time
|13585443
|1.41 %
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|5204329
|0.54 %
|Compound Option
|30.03.2027
|at any time
|14969
|0 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 19.06.2026 to 18.12.2026
|at any time
|1345000
|0.14 %
|
|
|Total
|20149741
|2.09 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Put Option
|From 20.02.2026 to 21.12.2029
|at any time
|Physical
|8104026
|0.84 %
|Equity Put Option
|20.03.2026
|at any time
|Cash
|5152
|0 %
|Retail Structured Product
|From 14.02.2067 to 29.10.2075
|at any time
|Cash
|1714
|0 %
|Equity Swap
|From 17.02.2026 to 17.12.2035
|at any time
|Cash
|10291735
|1.07 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 18.02.2026 to 30.09.2036
|at any time
|Cash
|62461
|0.01 %
|Retail Structured Product - Warrant
|From 20.03.2026 to 18.12.2026
|at any time
|Cash
|808
|0 %
|Compound Option
|From 18.09.2026 to 02.05.2034
|at any time
|Cash
|570234
|0.06 %
|Retail Structured Product - Note
|From 16.02.2029 to 30.09.2036
|at any time
|Cash
|13434
|0 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 26.06.2026 to 28.12.2026
|at any time
|Physical
|6687066
|0.69 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 08.01.2027 to 15.07.2027
|at any time
|Physical
|17177846
|1.78 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 29.07.2027 to 02.02.2028
|at any time
|Physical
|10500000
|1.09 %
|Equity Put Option*
|From 26.06.2026 to 28.12.2026
|at any time
|Physical
|6687066
|0.69 %
|Equity Put Option*
|From 08.01.2027 to 15.07.2027
|at any time
|Physical
|17177846
|1.78 %
|Equity Put Option*
|From 29.07.2027 to 02.02.2028
|at any time
|Physical
|10500000
|1.09 %
|Equity Put Option*
|From 19.06.2026 to 18.12.2026
|at any time
|Physical
|1345000
|0.14 %
|
|
|
|Total
|53414476
|5.55 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Prime Dealer Services Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Regarding section 7.b.2, the Equity Put Options marked with * were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions (Call & Put) under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 3.71% of the voting rights in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mercedes-Benz Group AG
|
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|
|70372 Stuttgart
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://group.mercedes-benz.com
|
