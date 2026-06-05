EQS-PVR: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05.06.2026 / 12:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Mercedes-Benz Group AG
|Street:
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|Postal code:
|70372
|City:
|Stuttgart
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900R27DL06UVNT076
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.17 %
|4.51 %
|4.68 %
|962903703
|Previous notification
|0.42 %
|4.99962 %
|5.42 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007100000
|0
|1574322
|0.00 %
|0.16 %
|US2338252073
|0
|44847
|0.00 %
|0 %
|Total
|1619169
|0.17 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Physical Call Options
|08/01/2027 - 02/02/2028
|n/a
|15368923
|1.60 %
|Right to Recall
|n/a
|n/a
|647958
|0.07 %
|Rights of Use Common Stock
|n/a
|n/a
|1926992
|0.20 %
|Rights of Use Depositary Receipts
|n/a
|n/a
|23
|0 %
|Physical Call Options
|19/06/2026 - 17/12/2027
|n/a
|7145000
|0.74 %
|Physical Options
|05/11/2026 - 09/08/2029
|n/a
|5965
|0 %
|Physical Call Options
|08/01/2027 - 02/02/2028
|n/a
|15368923
|1.60 %
|
|
|Total
|25094861
|2.61 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Swaps
|12/06/2026 - 20/03/2031
|n/a
|Cash
|10737600
|1.12 %
|Put Options
|15/05/2026 - 15/12/2028
|n/a
|Physical
|7394100
|0.77 %
|Option
|30/03/2027 - 29/11/2029
|n/a
|Cash
|4137
|0 %
|Put Option
|19/06/2026
|n/a
|Cash
|63607
|0.01 %
|Call Option
|19/06/2026
|n/a
|Cash
|121062
|0.01 %
|Put Options
|08/01/2027 - 02/02/2028
|n/a
|Physical
|15368923
|1.60 %
|Put Options
|08/01/2027 - 02/02/2028
|n/a
|Physical
|15368923
|1.60 %
|
|
|
|Total
|18320506
|1.90 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch International
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BofA Securities, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|U.S. Trust Company of Delaware
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch International, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Bank of America Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|NB Holdings Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|BAC North America Holding Company
| %
| %
| %
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Ad 7.b The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 1,60% each were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction and a back-to-back collar transaction, respectively, under which, on a consolidated basis, Bank of America Corporation can acquire 1,60% of the voting rights in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date
05.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mercedes-Benz Group AG
|
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|
|70372 Stuttgart
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://group.mercedes-benz.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2340676 05.06.2026 CET/CEST