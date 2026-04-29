EQS-PVR: Meta Wolf AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Meta Wolf AG

Meta Wolf AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.04.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Meta Wolf AG Street: Bahnhofstraße 15 Postal code: 99448 City: Kranichfeld

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200XVGFRTWOC6XX47

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Thomas Wolf

Date of birth: 23 Jun 1957

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

LUBANCO PTE LTD.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 24 Apr 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 86.83 % 0 % 86.83 % 33132060 Previous notification 82.26 % 0 % 82.26 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A254203 13,780,223 14,987,634 41.59 % 45.24 % Total 28,767,857 86.83 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total 0 0 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total 0 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Thomas Wolf 41.59 % % 41.59 % -LUBANCO PTE LTD. 44.21 % % 44.21 % - % % % Thomas Wolf 41.59 % % 41.59 % -Muehl24 Asia Ltd % % % - C.H. Beteilgungs & Verwaltungs GmbH % % % -Mühl24 Baubedarf GmbH % % % -Mühl24 GmbH % % % - % % % Thomas Wolf 41.59 % % 41.59 % -Nicolas Wolf % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

28 Apr 2026

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News