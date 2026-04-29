Muehl Product & Service Aktie

Muehl Product & Service für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A25420 / ISIN: DE000A254203

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29.04.2026 18:00:03

EQS-PVR: Meta Wolf AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Meta Wolf AG
Meta Wolf AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.04.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Meta Wolf AG
Street: Bahnhofstraße 15
Postal code: 99448
City: Kranichfeld
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200XVGFRTWOC6XX47

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Thomas Wolf
Date of birth: 23 Jun 1957

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
LUBANCO PTE LTD.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Apr 2026

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 86.83 % 0 % 86.83 % 33132060
Previous notification 82.26 % 0 % 82.26 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A254203 13,780,223 14,987,634 41.59 % 45.24 %
Total 28,767,857 86.83 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total 0 0 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total 0 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Thomas Wolf 41.59 % % 41.59 %
-LUBANCO PTE LTD. 44.21 % % 44.21 %
- % % %
Thomas Wolf 41.59 % % 41.59 %
-Muehl24 Asia Ltd % % %
- C.H. Beteilgungs & Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
-Mühl24 Baubedarf GmbH % % %
-Mühl24 GmbH % % %
- % % %
Thomas Wolf 41.59 % % 41.59 %
-Nicolas Wolf % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Apr 2026


29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Meta Wolf AG
Bahnhofstraße 15
99448 Kranichfeld
Germany
Internet: https://metawolf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2317902  29.04.2026 CET/CEST

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