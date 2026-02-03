Mister Spex Aktie
WKN DE: A3CSAE / ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2
|
03.02.2026 09:29:23
EQS-PVR: Mister Spex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mister Spex SE
Norman Rentrop, Germany informed us on January 30, 2026 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from January 23, 2026 , as follows:
2270358 03.02.2026 CET/CEST
