Mister Spex Aktie

WKN DE: A3CSAE / ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2

03.02.2026 09:29:23

EQS-PVR: Mister Spex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Mister Spex SE
Mister Spex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.02.2026 / 09:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Norman Rentrop, Germany informed us on January 30, 2026 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from January 23, 2026 , as follows:

  • The investment is used to realize trading profits.
  • The reporting person does intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.
  • The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.
  • The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.
  • Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.


03.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
10249 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.misterspex.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2270358  03.02.2026 CET/CEST

