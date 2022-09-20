EQS-PVR: MLP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MLP SE

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: MLP SE Street: Alte Heerstraße 40 Postal code: 69168 City: Wiesloch

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900M25NF9TALIWQ20

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Barmenia Versicherungen a. G.

City of registered office, country: Wuppertal, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 12 Sep 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 9.39 % 0.00 % 9.39 % 109,334,686 Previous notification 8.50 % 0.00 % 8.50 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006569908 0 10,265,000 0.00 % 9.39 % Total 10,265,000 9.39 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Barmenia Versicherungen a. G. % % % Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG 9.39 % % 9.39 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Up-stream merger of Barmenia Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbh (BB) to the parent company Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG and thus transfer of the 6 million shares previously held by BB.

Date

16 Sep 2022

