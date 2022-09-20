Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.09.2022 16:39:21

EQS-PVR: MLP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MLP SE
MLP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.09.2022 / 16:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MLP SE
Street: Alte Heerstraße 40
Postal code: 69168
City: Wiesloch
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900M25NF9TALIWQ20

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to crossing a threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Barmenia Versicherungen a. G.
City of registered office, country: Wuppertal, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 Sep 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 9.39 % 0.00 % 9.39 % 109,334,686
Previous notification 8.50 % 0.00 % 8.50 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006569908 0 10,265,000 0.00 % 9.39 %
Total 10,265,000 9.39 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Barmenia Versicherungen a. G. % % %
Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG 9.39 % % 9.39 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Up-stream merger of Barmenia Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbh (BB) to the parent company Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG and thus transfer of the 6 million shares previously held by BB. 

Date
16 Sep 2022


20.09.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1445595  20.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1445595&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse





