EQS-PVR: MLP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MLP SE
MLP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.08.2023 / 11:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|MLP SE
|Street:
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|Postal code:
|69168
|City:
|Wiesloch
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900M25NF9TALIWQ20
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Acquisition by inheritance from Angelika Lautenschläger
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Christine Lautenschläger
Date of birth: 16 Jun 1975
|Natural person (first name, surname): Markus Lautenschläger
Date of birth: 13 Jan 1978
|Natural person (first name, surname): Matthias Lautenschläger
Date of birth: 01 Apr 1980
|Natural person (first name, surname): Catharina Seegelken
Date of birth: 20 Dec 1983
|Natural person (first name, surname): Maximilian Lautenschläger
Date of birth: 06 Oct 1987
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Angelika Lautenschläger Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH; Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|27.56 %
|0.00 %
|27.56 %
|109,334,686
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006569908
|0
|30,133,373
|0.00 %
|27.56 %
|Total
|30,133,373
|27.56 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Erbengemeinschaft Angelika Lautenschläger: Christine Lautenschläger, Markus Lautenschläger, Matthias Lautenschläger, Catharina Seegelken, Maximilian Lautenschläger
| %
| %
| %
|M.L. Stiftung gemeinnützige GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH
|27.51 %
| %
|27.51 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|There is an existing Voting Trust and Pooling Agreement in terms of sec. 34 para. 2 WpHG between Mr. Dr. h.c. Manfred Lautenschläger (2.09%), Angelika Lautenschläger Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH (20.85%) and Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH (4.57%), total thus 27.51%.
The community of heirs Angelika Lautenschläger holds 0.05% via M.L. Stiftung gemeinnützige GmbH.
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|
|69168 Wiesloch
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|
