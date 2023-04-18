EQS-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
18.04.2023 / 16:01 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|MorphoSys AG
|Street:
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|Postal code:
|82152
|City:
|Planegg
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900493806K77LRE72
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|6.23 %
|2.44 %
|8.68 %
|34231943
|Previous notification
|6.17 %
|2.44 %
|8.61 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006632003
|0
|2133552
|0.00 %
|6.23 %
|Total
|2133552
|6.23 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Internal right to recall shares lent out
|n/a
|n/a
|246935
|0.72 %
|Third Party convertible bonds - right of use held
|16/10/2025
|16/10/2025
|45699
|0.13 %
|
|
|Total
|292634
|0.85 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Convertible bonds
|16/10/2025
|16/10/2025
|Physical
|202604
|0.59 %
|Cash-settled Call Options
|02/01/2099
|Anytime
|Cash
|615
|0.00 %
|Equity Swap
|03/05/2023 -04/04/2028
|03/05/2023 -04/04/2028
|Cash
|340985
|1.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|544204
|1.59 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|5.38 %
| %
|6.12 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
| %
| %
| %
|JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited
| %
| %
| %
|J.P. Morgan Structured Products B.V.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|
|82152 Planegg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|
