12.04.2024 16:04:03
EQS-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
Notification pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG
In accordance with Section 43 para. 1 sentences 1, 3 and 4 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), Kynam Capital Management, LP notified MorphoSys AG as follows regarding the goals pursued by the acquisition of voting rights and the sources of funds:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|82152 Planegg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
