EQS-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.04.2024 16:04:03

MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.04.2024 / 16:04 CET/CEST
Notification pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG
In accordance with Section 43 para. 1 sentences 1, 3 and 4 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), Kynam Capital Management, LP notified MorphoSys AG as follows regarding the goals pursued by the acquisition of voting rights and the sources of funds:
  • The investment by Kynam Capital Management, LP serves to generate trading profits
  • Kynam Capital Management, LP plans to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by means of a purchase (but reserves the right to refrain from doing so in the future).
  • Kynam Capital Management, LP does not intend to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer’s administrative, managing and/or supervisory bodies, and
  • Kynam Capital Management, LP does not intend to achieve a material change in the company’s capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between equity and debt and the dividend policy
  • The acquisition of the shares in the company by Kynam Capital Management, LP and Kynam Global Healthcare Master Fund, LP was financed by equity.

Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
1879467  12.04.2024 CET/CEST

