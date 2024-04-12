EQS-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG

MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



12.04.2024 / 16:04 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG

In accordance with Section 43 para. 1 sentences 1, 3 and 4 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), Kynam Capital Management, LP notified MorphoSys AG as follows regarding the goals pursued by the acquisition of voting rights and the sources of funds: The investment by Kynam Capital Management, LP serves to generate trading profits

Kynam Capital Management, LP plans to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by means of a purchase (but reserves the right to refrain from doing so in the future).

Kynam Capital Management, LP does not intend to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer’s administrative, managing and/or supervisory bodies, and

Kynam Capital Management, LP does not intend to achieve a material change in the company’s capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between equity and debt and the dividend policy

The acquisition of the shares in the company by Kynam Capital Management, LP and Kynam Global Healthcare Master Fund, LP was financed by equity.

