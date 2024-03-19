|
EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
The BlackRock, Inc., New York, New York, United States of America, informed us on March 18, 2024 pursuant to Art. 43 (1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from March 13, 2024 as follows:
In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRock’s holding in MTU Aero Engines AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the “Notifying Parties”):
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that: Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.
