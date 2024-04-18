Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 09:11:23

EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.04.2024 / 09:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MTU Aero Engines AG
Street: Dachauer Straße 665
Postal code: 80995
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900807L67JY81RD65

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with threshold triggered at subsidiary level due to the application of the Custody Exemption available under Sect. 36 Para. 3 No. 2 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 Apr 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.48 % 0.32 % 3.8 % 53824489
Previous notification 4.67 % 0.32 % 4.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0D9PT0 0 1872700 0 % 3.48 %
Total 1872700 3.48 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Call Option From 20.09.2024 to 20.12.2024 at any time 84800 0.16 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 33198 0.06 %
    Total 117998 0.22 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Put Option From 20.09.2024 to 20.12.2024 at any time Physical 53500 0.1 %
Retail Structured Product 12.11.2069 at any time Cash 1 0 %
Equity Swap 17.03.2025 at any time Cash 835 0 %
      Total 54336 0.1 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Apr 2024


Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1883335  18.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1883335&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

