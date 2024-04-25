|
25.04.2024 17:24:11
EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
25.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|Dachauer Straße 665
|80995 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mtu.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1889937 25.04.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines AGmehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.24
|EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
25.04.24
|LUS-DAX aktuell: LUS-DAX am Donnerstagnachmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX am Donnerstagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|XETRA-Handel LUS-DAX notiert mittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.24
|MTU-Aktie sinkt: MTU Aero Engines nimmt neues Kapital auf (Dow Jones)
|
23.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: DAX schlussendlich mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
23.04.24
|XETRA-Handel: LUS-DAX zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
23.04.24
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen DAX zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu MTU Aero Engines AGmehr Analysen
|19.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|UBS AG
|19.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|UBS AG
|19.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|UBS AG
|09.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.24
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.02.23
|MTU Aero Engines Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.04.24
|MTU Aero Engines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|218,20
|-2,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen gehen schwächer in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beenden Handel niedriger. Der Wall Street-Handel war am Donnerstag von Verlusten geprägt. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.