04.06.2024 10:03:33
EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
The BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, informed us on June 3, 2024 pursuant to Art. 43 (1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from Mai 29, 2024, as follows:
In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRock’s holding in MTU Aero Engines AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the “Notifying Parties”):
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
