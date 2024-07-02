Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
02.07.2024 10:18:44

EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.07.2024 / 10:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, informed us on July 1, 2024 pursuant to  Art. 43 (1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from June 26, 2024, as follows:

In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRock’s holding in MTU Aero Engines AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the “Notifying Parties”):
  • BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
  • BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
  • BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
  • BlackRock Group Limited
  • BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying  Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
  1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties’ overall intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock’s clients on both a short and a long term basis.
  2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain maximum returns for BlackRock’s clients and therefore we may also sell shares.
  3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer’s administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best interests of our clients.
4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company’s capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the same way we set out in no. 3.
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:  Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.

 

02.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1937615  02.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1937615&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MTU Aero Engines AGmehr Analysen

27.06.24 MTU Aero Engines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
20.06.24 MTU Aero Engines Equal Weight Barclays Capital
23.05.24 MTU Aero Engines Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.05.24 MTU Aero Engines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.05.24 MTU Aero Engines Hold Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MTU Aero Engines AG 238,30 0,85% MTU Aero Engines AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächelt -- DAX leichter -- Börsen in Asien schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Dienstag zunächst leicht nach, während sich auch der deutsche Leitindex tiefer zeigt. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchten unterdessen Zuwächse.

Nachrichten