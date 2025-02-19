19.02.2025 14:23:32

EQS-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.02.2025 / 14:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MTU Aero Engines AG
Street: Dachauer Straße 665
Postal code: 80995
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900807L67JY81RD65

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Equity collateral returned

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Feb 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.997024272725 % 0.003437097192 % 3.000461369917 % 53824489
Previous notification 3.003220337122 % 0.003437097192 % 3.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0D9PT0 0 1613133 0.00 % 3.00 %
Total 1613133 2.997024272725 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Convertible Bond 18.03.2027 1850 0 %
    Total 1850 0.003437097192 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Equity collateral returned via transfer of title. 

Date
19 Feb 2025


19.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2088721  19.02.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2088721&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MTU Aero Engines AGmehr Analysen

09:21 MTU Aero Engines Buy UBS AG
09:19 MTU Aero Engines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:50 MTU Aero Engines Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.02.25 MTU Aero Engines Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
24.01.25 MTU Aero Engines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MTU Aero Engines AG 327,40 -5,46% MTU Aero Engines AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:52 Das sind die Top-Positionen in Carl Icahns Portfolio im vierten Quartal 2024
18.02.25 Berkshire Hathaway: Die Positionen von Warren Buffetts Holdinggesellschaft im 4. Quartal 2024
16.02.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
16.02.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Gewinner- und Verlierer unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.25 KW 7: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Viele Unsicherheiten: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren zur Wochenmitte deutlich tiefer. Die Börsen in Fernost waren auf Richtungssuche.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen