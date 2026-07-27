EQS-PVR: Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.07.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification pursuant to Section 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG) According to the voting rights notification and group notification dated July 8, 2026, Prof. Georg Nemetschek held, as of July 2, 2026, indirectly attributable 45.07% of the voting rights in Nemetschek SE, corresponding to 52,060,847 voting rights. This notification is connected with the transfer of shares from Prof. Georg Nemetschek to GVN Familienstiftung, a foundation controlled by him (see the voting rights notification published on July 8, 2026). As a result of the transfer of shares in Nemetschek SE to GVN Familienstiftung on July 2, 2026 and the attribution of voting rights pursuant to Section 34(2), sentence 1 WpHG on the basis of a pool agreement with another shareholder, GVN Familienstiftung has exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in the Company. With reference to the voting rights notification dated July 8, 2026, he hereby provides the following information on behalf of GVN Familienstiftung pursuant to Section 43 WpHG: GVN Familienstiftung’s shareholding in Nemetschek SE is held for strategic purposes. GVN Familienstiftung has no intention to acquire, within the next twelve months, any additional voting rights in the Company, whether by purchase or by any other means. GVN Familienstiftung intends to exercise influence over the composition of the supervisory and executive bodies of the Company, such influence to be exercised together with the other voting rights controlled by Prof. Georg Nemetschek (see voting rights notification published on July 8, 2026). GVN Familienstiftung currently does not intend to bring about any material change in the Company’s capital structure, in particular with respect to the ratio of equity to debt financing or the Company’s dividend policy. The acquisition of voting rights in the Company occurred by way of a gratuitous transfer of shares and through the attribution of the voting rights held by the members of a pool agreement pursuant to Section 34(2) WpHG. No equity or debt funding of GVN Familienstiftung was used for the acquisition of voting rights.

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