12.03.2024 17:52:35

EQS-PVR: New Work SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: New Work SE
New Work SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.03.2024 / 17:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The voting rights notification of New Work SE published on 12 March 24 at 15:25 was published by mistake and was already published on 04.06.2023.

Today's voting rights notification should therefore be ignored.
 

12.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Am Strandkai 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.new-work.se

 
End of News EQS News Service

1857141  12.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1857141&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu New Work SE (ex XING)mehr Nachrichten