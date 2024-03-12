EQS-PVR: New Work SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: New Work SE

New Work SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



12.03.2024 / 17:52 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The voting rights notification of New Work SE published on 12 March 24 at 15:25 was published by mistake and was already published on 04.06.2023.



Today's voting rights notification should therefore be ignored.



