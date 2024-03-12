|
12.03.2024 17:52:35
EQS-PVR: New Work SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: New Work SE
The voting rights notification of New Work SE published on 12 March 24 at 15:25 was published by mistake and was already published on 04.06.2023.
Today's voting rights notification should therefore be ignored.
12.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|New Work SE
|Am Strandkai 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.new-work.se
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1857141 12.03.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!