Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
|
10.04.2026 14:19:13
EQS-PVR: Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Nordex SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
10.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2306598 10.04.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordex AG
|
10.04.26
|EQS-PVR: Nordex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
10.04.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: TecDAX liegt mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX am Mittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.26
|TecDAX-Handel aktuell: TecDAX zum Start in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.26
|EQS-News: Nordex Group erhält Auftrag über 80 MW in Spanien (EQS Group)
|
10.04.26
|EQS-News: Nordex Group lands 80 MW contract in Spain (EQS Group)
|
09.04.26
|XETRA-Handel TecDAX gibt schlussendlich nach (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Nordex AG
|10.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.04.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.03.26
|Nordex Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.03.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.01.26
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.11.25
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.11.25
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.25
|Nordex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.03.26
|Nordex Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.02.26
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.25
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.11.24
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.10.24
|Nordex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nordex AG
|45,88
|0,22%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit uneinheitlichem Wochenschluss -- ATX zog zum Wochenschluss kräftig an -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich letztlich wenig verändert. Die Wall Street bewegte sich mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.