27.01.2023 12:27:19
EQS-PVR: NORMA Group SE: Correction of a release from 19.12.2022 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: NORMA Group SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Nachrichten zu NORMA Group SE
Analysen zu NORMA Group SE
|10.01.23
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.22
|NORMA Group Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.11.22
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.22
|NORMA Group Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.11.22
|NORMA Group Add
|Baader Bank
