EQS-PVR: NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: NORMA Group SE

NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



13.10.2023 / 14:43 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG On October 12, 2023, The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (“CGC”), Los Angeles (CA), USA, and its subsidiary Capital Research and Management Company (“CRMC”), Los Angeles (CA), USA, informed us pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG with regard to the notification of voting rights dated October 6, 2023, and the exceeding of the reportable threshold of 10%, as follows: Neither CGC nor CRMC directly owns the shares of NORMA Group SE. Rather, the shares are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of CGC’s investment management subsidiaries. CGC and its subsidiary CRMC invest solely for investment purposes on behalf of its client accounts under management, and not with the purpose or effect of changing control or influencing management of portfolio companies. The investment in NORMA Group SE is not to pursue strategic objectives. Over the next twelve months, further acquisition of shares and voting rights of NORMA Group SE will depend on market conditions and investment conviction. CGC and its subsidiary CRMC do not aim to influence the composition of NORMA Group SE's administrative, managing or supervisory bodies. CGC and its subsidiary CRMC do not aim to significantly change the capital structure of NORMA Group SE, in particular in relation to its equity/debt ratio and dividend policy. The source of the funds used for the acquisition of shares/voting rights of NORMA Group SE is cash from the accounts managed by CGC’s investment management subsidiaries that purchased such shares. CGC and its subsidiary CRMC do not use third-party funds to finance the acquisition of shares of NORMA Group SE. Maintal, October 13, 2023 The Management Board of NORMA Group SE

13.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com