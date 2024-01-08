EQS-PVR: NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: NORMA Group SE

NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



08.01.2024 / 18:26 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG Following the crossing of the 10% threshold in voting rights of NORMA Group SE, Edisonstr. 4, D-63477 Maintal (ISIN DE000A1H8BV3) (the “Company”) on December 5th, 2023, Teleios Global Opportunities Fund, Ltd., c/o Teleios Capital Partners LLC, Zug, Switzerland, informed us on January 4, 2024, pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 sentences 1 and 3 WpHG in respect of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights, that: the aim of the investment is the realisation of trading profits whilst not excluding the implementation of strategic objectives; and

over the next twelve months, further acquisition of voting rights of NORMA Group SE will largely depend on market conditions and investment conviction; and

Teleios Global Opportunities Fund, Ltd. currently does not intend to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the Company’s administrative, managing and supervisory bodies, but preserves the right to do so in the future; and

Teleios Global Opportunities Fund, Ltd. currently does not intend to achieve a material change in the Company’s capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between its own funds and external funds and its dividend policy but preserves the right to do so in the future. In respect of the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights, Teleios Global Opportunities Fund, Ltd. informed us pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG that the acquisition of the voting rights by Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. is financed by 100% of own funds (Eigenmittel). Maintal, January 8, 2024 The Management Board of NORMA Group SE

