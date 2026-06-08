NORMA Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1H8BV / ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3
|
08.06.2026 18:01:03
EQS-PVR: NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: NORMA Group SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
08.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2341624 08.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu NORMA Group SE
Analysen zu NORMA Group SE
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|NORMA Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.26
|NORMA Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
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|NORMA Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.26
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.26
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.04.26
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.26
|NORMA Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.05.26
|NORMA Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.02.26
|NORMA Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.11.25
|NORMA Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.11.25
|NORMA Group Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.05.26
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.26
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.04.26
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.02.26
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.25
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NORMA Group SE
|17,06
|0,00%
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