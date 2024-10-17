|
EQS-PVR: Pentixapharm Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Eckert Wagniskapital und Frühphasenfinanzierung GmbH, Panketal OT Zepernick, Germany informed us on October 15, 2024 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from October 03, 2024 , as follows:
