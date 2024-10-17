EQS-PVR: Pentixapharm Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
17.10.2024 14:00:02

Pentixapharm Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.10.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eckert Wagniskapital und Frühphasenfinanzierung GmbH, Panketal OT Zepernick, Germany informed us on October 15, 2024 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from October 03, 2024 , as follows:

  • The investment is used to realize trading profits.
  • The reporting person does intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.
  • The reporting person does intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.
  • The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.
  • Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.


Language: English
Company: Pentixapharm Holding AG
Robert-Rössle-Straße 10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.pentixapharm.com/

 
