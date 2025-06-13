EQS-PVR: PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG

PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



13.06.2025 / 08:37 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: PNE AG Street: Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 Postal code: 27472 City: Cuxhaven

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200KEHI6OQSGGN373

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

acting in concert

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Benedikt Nikolaus Dr. Kormaier

Date of birth: 07 Dec 1979

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 05 Jun 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.97 % 0.00 % 2.97 % 76603334 Previous notification 4.96 % 0.00 % 4.96 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0JBPG2 0 2275000 0.00 % 2.97 % Total 2275000 2.97 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Dr. Benedikt Nikolaus Kormaier % % % ENKRAFT CAPITAL GmbH % % % ENKRAFT CAPITAL INVESTMENTS GmbH (ehem.: ENKRAFT IMPACTIVE.capital GmbH) % % % - % % % Dr. Benedikt Nikolaus Kormaier % % % ENKRAFT CAPITAL GmbH % % % ENKRAFT CAPITAL HOLDINGS GmbH (ehem.: ENKRAFT IMPACT.capital GmbH) % % % - % % % Dr. Benedikt Nikolaus Kormaier % % % ENKRAFT CAPITAL GmbH % % % ENKRAFT CAPITAL HOLDINGS GmbH (ehem.: ENKRAFT IMPACT.capital GmbH) % % % ENKRAFT CAPITAL OPPORTUNITIES GmbH & Co. KG (ehem.: ENKRAFT IMPACT GmbH & Co. KG) % % % - % % % Dr. Benedikt Nikolaus Kormaier % % % ENKRAFT CAPITAL GmbH % % % ENKRAFT CAPITAL MANAGMENT GmbH % % % ENKRAFT CAPITAL PARTNERS GmbH & Co. KG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Attribution of 350,000 voting rights in accordance with Section 34 (2) WpHG due to acting in concert with Thomas Schweppe and ENKRAFT CAPITAL SQUARE GmbH (formerly: ENKRAFT SQUARE GmbH). 50,000 voting rights held by ENKRAFT CAPITAL PARTNERS GmbH & Co KG are not included in the aforementioned acting in concert.

Date

12 Jun 2025

