EQS-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02.11.2022 / 22:05 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Street:
|Medienallee 7
|Postal code:
|85774
|City:
|Unterföhring
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Silvio Berlusconi
Date of birth: 29 Sep 1936
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|22.72 %
|6.29 %
|29.01 %
|233000000
|Previous notification
|24.26 %
|0.74 %
|25.01 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000PSM7770
|0
|52929749
|0,00 %
|22.72 %
|Total
|52929749
|22.72 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Lent Securities (right to recall)
|31.05.2024 29.11.2024
|anytime
|5332374
|2.29 %
|
|
|Total
|5332374
|2.29 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Put Option
|27.10.2023 06.11.2024
|n/a
|cash or physical, sub. to cond
|9320000
|4.00 %
|Call Option
|27.10.2023 06.11.2024
|n/a
|cash or physical, sub. to cond
|7140000
|3.06 %
|Option for Securities Lending
|06.11.2024
|anytime, subject to conditions
|physical if exercised
|9320000
|4.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|9320000
|4.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Silvio Berlusconi
| %
| %
| %
|Finanziaria dinvestimento Fininvest S.p.A.
| %
| %
| %
|MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
|11.26 %
| %
|15.82 %
|Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.
|11.46 %
| %
|13.18 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Add Sec. 7.b.2. above: The put / call options were not aggregated in the amount of 7140000 voting rights, as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, such 3.06% of the voting rights can be acquired only once. The option for securities lending was not aggregated either, as it relates to the above-mentioned collar transaction and the same voting rights position of 4%
Date
