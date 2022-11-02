EQS-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



02.11.2022 / 22:05 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Street: Medienallee 7 Postal code: 85774 City: Unterföhring

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Silvio Berlusconi

Date of birth: 29 Sep 1936

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 01 Nov 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 22.72 % 6.29 % 29.01 % 233000000 Previous notification 24.26 % 0.74 % 25.01 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000PSM7770 0 52929749 0,00 % 22.72 % Total 52929749 22.72 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Lent Securities (right to recall) 31.05.2024 29.11.2024 anytime 5332374 2.29 % Total 5332374 2.29 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Put Option 27.10.2023 06.11.2024 n/a cash or physical, sub. to cond 9320000 4.00 % Call Option 27.10.2023 06.11.2024 n/a cash or physical, sub. to cond 7140000 3.06 % Option for Securities Lending 06.11.2024 anytime, subject to conditions physical if exercised 9320000 4.00 % Total 9320000 4.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Silvio Berlusconi % % % Finanziaria dinvestimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % % MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 11.26 % % 15.82 % Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. 11.46 % % 13.18 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Add Sec. 7.b.2. above: The put / call options were not aggregated in the amount of 7140000 voting rights, as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, such 3.06% of the voting rights can be acquired only once. The option for securities lending was not aggregated either, as it relates to the above-mentioned collar transaction and the same voting rights position of 4%

Date

02 Nov 2022

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

02.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

