EQS-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.11.2022 / 22:05 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street: Medienallee 7
Postal code: 85774
City: Unterföhring
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Silvio Berlusconi
Date of birth: 29 Sep 1936

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Nov 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 22.72 % 6.29 % 29.01 % 233000000
Previous notification 24.26 % 0.74 % 25.01 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 0 52929749 0,00 % 22.72 %
Total 52929749 22.72 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Securities (right to recall) 31.05.2024 29.11.2024 anytime 5332374 2.29 %
    Total 5332374 2.29 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 27.10.2023 06.11.2024 n/a cash or physical, sub. to cond 9320000 4.00 %
Call Option 27.10.2023 06.11.2024 n/a cash or physical, sub. to cond 7140000 3.06 %
Option for Securities Lending 06.11.2024 anytime, subject to conditions physical if exercised 9320000 4.00 %
      Total 9320000 4.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Silvio Berlusconi % % %
Finanziaria dinvestimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % %
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 11.26 % % 15.82 %
Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. 11.46 % % 13.18 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Add Sec. 7.b.2. above: The put / call options were not aggregated in the amount of 7140000 voting rights, as they relate to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, such 3.06% of the voting rights can be acquired only once. The option for securities lending was not aggregated either, as it relates to the above-mentioned collar transaction and the same voting rights position of 4% 

Date
02 Nov 2022


