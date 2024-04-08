EQS-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



08.04.2024 / 19:27 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Street: Medienallee 7 Postal code: 85774 City: Unterföhring

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: BNP PARIBAS SA

City of registered office, country: PARIS, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 03 Apr 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.93 % 9.74 % 10.67 % 233000000 Previous notification 0.17 % 9.74 % 9.91 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000PSM7770 0 2157273 0.00 % 0.93 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Collar Buy Call Multiple Multiple Cash or Physical 21207888 9.10 % Collar Sell Put Multiple Multiple Cash or Physical 21207888 9.10 % Re-use Right Any Undetermined Physical 21207888 9.10 % Sell Put 20-Dec-2024 Multiple Physical 26200 0.01 % Swap on Spot position 15-Dec-2025 Multiple Cash 419343 0.18 % Swap on Spot position 17-Sep-2026 Multiple Cash 125903 0.05 % Swap on Spot position 17-Mar-2025 Multiple Cash 80000 0.03 % Swap on Spot position 28-Mar-2025 Multiple Cash 61165 0.03 % Swap on Spot position 20-Nov-2028 Multiple Cash 25838 0.01 % Swap on Spot position 07-Mar-2025 Multiple Cash 79181 0.03 % Swap on Spot position 23-Dec-2024 Multiple Cash 8371 0.00 % Vanilla Call 21-Jun-2024 Multiple Physical 7000 0.00 % Vanilla Call 20-Dec-2024 Multiple Physical 651000 0.28 % Total 22691889 9.74 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) BNP PARIBAS SA % % % BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets % 9.74 % 10.67 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The 3 first lines in 7.b.2. have not been aggregated in the total amount, as these instruments all relate to the same voting rights

Date

08 Apr 2024

