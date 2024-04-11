EQS-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.04.2024 09:54:22

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Pier Silvio Berlusconi and Marina Berlusconi notified us of the following on April 10, 2024 pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act:
“Dear Sir or Madam,
Reference is made to the notification pursuant to section 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) dated June 1, 2023.
Following a change in the objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights as from March 20, 2024, we hereby, making this notification also on behalf of the controlled undertakings
  • Holding Italiana Prima S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Seconda S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Terza S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Ottava S.p.A.
  • Holding Italiana Quarta S.p.A
  • Holding ltaliana Quinta S.p.A.
  • Finanziaria d'investimento Fininvest S.p.A. (Milan, Italy) and
  • MFE - MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. (Cologno Monzese, Italy),
notify you pursuant to section 43 para. 1 WpHG in respect of the pursued objectives as follows:
1.         The acquisition of the voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE serves to implement long-term strategic objectives.
2.         Depending on market conditions, the share price and possible strategic options and subject to regulatory approvals, if any, it is intended to acquire further voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE within the next twelve months by purchase or otherwise.
3.         With regard to the Annual General Meeting of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE to be held on April 30, 2024, it has been decided to make use of the possibility under stock corporation law to submit an own election proposal for the election of a supervisory board member and, by way of a motion to add to the agenda, to request the dismissal of an incumbent supervisory board member and to propose a candidate to replace the supervisory board member to be dismissed. Also with regard to future Annual General Meetings, depending on the supervisory board's future election proposals for the election of supervisory board members, a decision will be made to make use of the possibility under stock corporation law to submit their own election proposals for the election of supervisory board members. Otherwise, no influence is currently sought on the composition of the administrative, management and supervisory bodies of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE that goes beyond the exercise of voting rights at the Annual General Meeting of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.
4.         lt is intended that the Annual General Meeting of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, to be held on April 30, 2024, will resolve on the preparation of a spin-off of the assets of the Company that are not attributable to the Entertainment segment (as described in the 2023 Annual Report). Other than that, it is currently not intended to materially change the capital structure of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt and the dividend policy.”

Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
