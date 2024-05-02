EQS-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02.05.2024 / 17:43 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Street:
|Medienallee 7
|Postal code:
|85774
|City:
|Unterföhring
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: BNP PARIBAS SA
City of registered office, country: PARIS, France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.16 %
|9.80 %
|9.96 %
|233,000,000
|Previous notification
|0.37 %
|9.76 %
|10.13 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000PSM7770
|0
|378,962
|0.00 %
|0.16 %
|Total
|378,962
|0.16 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Collar Buy Call
|Multiple
|Multiple
|Cash or physical
|21,207,888
|9.10 %
|Collar Sell Put
|Multiple
|Multiple
|Cash or physical
|21,207,888
|9.10 %
|Re-use Right
|Any
|Undetermined
|Physical
|21,207,888
|9.10 %
|Sell Put
|20-Dec-2024
|Multiple
|Physical
|26,200
|0.01 %
|Swap on Spot position
|23-Dec-2024
|Multiple
|Cash
|8,371
|0.00 %
|Swap on Spot position
|07-Mar-2025
|Multiple
|Cash
|75,214
|0.03 %
|Swap on Spot position
|17-Mar-2025
|Multiple
|Cash
|80,000
|0.03 %
|Swap on Spot position
|28-Mar-2025
|Multiple
|Cash
|132,159
|0.06 %
|Swap on Spot position
|15-Dec-2025
|Multiple
|Cash
|419,416
|0.18 %
|Swap on Spot position
|15-Jan-2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|297
|0.00 %
|Swap on Spot position
|17-Sept-2026
|Multiple
|Cash
|116,643
|0.05 %
|Swap on Spot position
|20-Nov-2028
|Multiple
|Cash
|25,838
|0.01 %
|Vanilla Call
|21-Jun-2024
|Multiple
|Physical
|17,000
|0.01 %
|Vanilla Call
|20-Dec-2024
|Multiple
|Physical
|723,600
|0.31 %
|
|
|
|Total
|22,832,626
|9.80 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|BNP PARIBAS SA
| %
| %
| %
|BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets
| %
|9.80 %
|9.96 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
| The 3 first lines in 7.b.2. have not been aggregated in the total amount, as these instruments all relate to the same voting rights
Date
