WKN DE: PSM777 / ISIN: DE000PSM7770

<
15.04.2025 21:28:01

EQS-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.04.2025 / 21:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street: Medienallee 7
Postal code: 85774
City: Unterföhring
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Marina Elvira Berlusconi
Date of birth: 10 Aug 1966
Natural person (first name, surname): Pier Silvio Berlusconi
Date of birth: 28 Apr 1969

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Apr 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 30.09 % 0.0002 % 30.09 % 233,000,000
Previous notification 29.99 % 0.0002 % 30.00009 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 0 70,120,604 0.00 % 30.09 %
Total 70,120,604 30.09 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Tender Agreement regarding Public Takeover Offer n/a n/a Physical Settlement 500 0.0002 %
      Total 500 0.0002 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Marina Elvira Berlusconi / Pier Silvio Berlusconi % % %
Holding Italiana Prima S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Seconda S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Terza S.p.A. / Holding Italiana Ottava S.p.A. % % %
Finanziaria d’Investimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % %
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 30.09 % % 30.09 %
- % % %
Marina Elvira Berlusconi % % %
Holding Italiana Quarta S.p.A.* % % %
Finanziaria d’Investimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % %
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 30.09 % % 30.09 %
- % % %
Pier Silvio Berlusconi % % %
Holding Italiana Quinta S.p.A.* % % %
Finanziaria d’Investimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % %
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 30.09 % % 30.09 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
*These companies only control Finanziaria d'Investimento Fininvest S.p.A. together with the other 4 holding companies (multi-parent control). 

Date
15 Apr 2025


15.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2118578  15.04.2025 CET/CEST

