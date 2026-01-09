EQS-PVR: PSI Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Warburg Pincus (Bermuda) Private Equity GP Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Warburg Pincus Partners II (Cayman), L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Warburg Pincus (Cayman) Global Growth 14 GP, L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Warburg Pincus (Europa) Global Growth 14 (Cayman), L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|WP GG 14 Investments Holdings Coöperatief U.A.
| %
| %
| %
|WP GG 14 Investments Holdings B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|WP Zest Holdings B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|Zest Aggregator B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|Zest Investments B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|Zest Topco 1 GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Zest Holdco GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Zest Midco GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Zest Bidco GmbH
|9.84 %
|24.60 %
|34.43 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: