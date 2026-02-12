EQS-PVR: PSI Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PSI Software SE

Referring to the voting rights notification dated 12/02/2026 notifying that Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, USA, has exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in PSI Software SE on 09/02/2026, we hereby make the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz): The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in PSI Software SE did not serve the purpose of strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in PSI Software SE, in particular in the context of client facilitation. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of PSI Software SE. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure of PSI Software SE, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification threshold of 10% of the voting rights in PSI Software SE resulted from and/or was made in the context of client facilitation. The increase was financed by a combination of external and Morgan Stanley own funds. On February 12, 2026, Morgan Stanley provided us the following information:Referring to the voting rights notification dated 12/02/2026 notifying that Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, USA, has exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in PSI Software SE on 09/02/2026, we hereby make the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz):

