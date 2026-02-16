PSI Software Aktie
WKN DE: A0Z1JH / ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
|
16.02.2026 18:02:54
EQS-PVR: PSI Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PSI Software SE
On February 13, 2026, Morgan Stanley provided us the following information:
Referring to the voting rights notification dated 13/02/2026 notifying that Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, USA, has exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in PSI Software SE on 09/02/2026, we hereby make the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz):
16.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software SE
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2277138 16.02.2026 CET/CEST
