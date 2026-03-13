EQS-PVR: PUMA SE: Correction of a release from 28.01.2026 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: Correction of a release from 28.01.2026 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.03.2026 / 12:49 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|PUMA SE
|Street:
|PUMA WAY 1
|Postal code:
|91074
|City:
|Herzogenaurach
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Correction notice (see Section 10)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Youmian Ding
Date of birth: 25 Jul 1971
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2,90 %
|30,80 %
|33,70 %
|148.007.926
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006969603
|0
|4.292.229
|0,00 %
|2,90 %
|Total
|4.292.229
|2,90 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total Return Swap
|03.06.2026
|04.12.2025-03.06.2026
|Cash
|2.571.880
|1,74 %
|Share Purchase Agreement
|n/a
|n/a
|Physical
|43.014.760
|29,06 %
|
|
|
|Total
|45.586.640
|30,80 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Youmian Ding
| %
| %
| %
|Top Bright Assets Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Shine Well (Far East) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Anta International Group Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|ANTA Sports Products Limited
| %
|30,80 %
|33,70 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|The notification of Anta International Group Holdings Limited dated 27 January 2026 (and published on 28 January
2026) is hereby revoked.
Date
