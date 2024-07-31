|
31.07.2024 11:38:50
EQS-PVR: PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PUMA SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
31.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1958199 31.07.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PUMA SEmehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.24
|EQS-PVR: PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
29.07.24
|EQS-PVR: PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
26.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: MDAX beendet den Freitagshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht mittags Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.24
|MDAX-Wert PUMA SE-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein PUMA SE-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.24
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Handelsstart im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX bewegt sich zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu PUMA SEmehr Analysen
|30.07.24
|PUMA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.07.24
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.07.24
|PUMA Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.24
|PUMA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.07.24
|PUMA Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.24
|PUMA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.07.24
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.07.24
|PUMA Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.24
|PUMA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.07.24
|PUMA Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.07.24
|PUMA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.07.24
|PUMA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.24
|PUMA Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.05.24
|PUMA Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|10.05.24
|PUMA Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.07.24
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.07.24
|PUMA Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.24
|PUMA Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.07.24
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.07.24
|PUMA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PUMA SE
|44,39
|-0,56%