EQS-PVR: PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.02.2026 / 10:21 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|PUMA SE
|Street:
|PUMA WAY 1
|Postal code:
|91074
|City:
|Herzogenaurach
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: UBS Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.05 %
|1.84 %
|4.89 %
|148007926
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006969603
|0
|4509069
|0 %
|3.05 %
|Total
|4509069
|3.05 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to Recall of Lent Shares
|
|At any time
|1780705
|1.2 %
|Right of Use over Shares
|
|At any time
|44468
|0.03 %
|Long Call Options
|20/02/2026 - 18/12/2026
|
|168500
|0.11 %
|
|
|Total
|1993673
|1.35 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right of Use over Reverse Convertible
|
|At any time
|Cash
|138699
|0.09 %
|Swaps On Baskets
|01/01/2031
|
|Cash
|42290
|0.03 %
|Short Put Options
|19/06/2026 - 15/12/2028
|
|Physical
|555700
|0.38 %
|
|
|
|Total
|736689
|0.5 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Life Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Financial Services Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Americas Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|
|PUMA WAY 1
|
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|
