PUMA Aktie
WKN: 696960 / ISIN: DE0006969603
|
09.04.2026 17:28:53
EQS-PVR: PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PUMA SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
09.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2306146 09.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu PUMA SE
Analysen zu PUMA SE
|01.04.26
|PUMA Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.03.26
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.03.26
|PUMA Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.03.26
|PUMA Halten
|DZ BANK
|05.03.26
|PUMA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.04.26
|PUMA Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.03.26
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.03.26
|PUMA Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.03.26
|PUMA Halten
|DZ BANK
|05.03.26
|PUMA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.03.26
|PUMA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.02.26
|PUMA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.02.26
|PUMA Buy
|Warburg Research
|29.01.26
|PUMA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.01.26
|PUMA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.10.25
|PUMA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.25
|PUMA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.25
|PUMA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.10.25
|PUMA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.25
|PUMA Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.04.26
|PUMA Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.03.26
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.03.26
|PUMA Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.03.26
|PUMA Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.03.26
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PUMA SE
|24,79
|2,74%