PVA TePla Aktie
WKN: 746100 / ISIN: DE0007461006
|
08.07.2026 12:12:23
EQS-PVR: PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PVA TePla AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
08.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PVA TePla AG
|Im Westpark 10-12
|35435 Wettenberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pvatepla.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2362700 08.07.2026 CET/CEST
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08.07.26
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08.07.26
|EQS-PVR: PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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07.07.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsende mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
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07.07.26
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06.07.26
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Analysen zu PVA TePla AG
|12.05.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.05.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.05.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.05.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.05.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.05.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.05.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.05.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.26
|PVA TePla Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.01.25
|PVA TePla Sell
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|15.11.24
|PVA TePla Sell
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|27.09.24
|PVA TePla Sell
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|09.09.24
|PVA TePla Sell
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|27.11.25
|PVA TePla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.11.25
|PVA TePla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.08.25
|PVA TePla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.07.25
|PVA TePla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.05.25
|PVA TePla Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PVA TePla AG
|36,84
|-0,32%
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