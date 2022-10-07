EQS-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on October 4, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 28 sep 2022

Person obliged to notify: Amundi Asset Management

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 1.785.458,00 1.785.440,15 Real Real Directly Ordinary share 3.146.129,00 3.146.097,54 Real Real Indirectly - Amundi Asset Management Ordinary share 11.784,00 11.783,88 Real Real Indirectly - Amundi Austria GmbH Ordinary share 14.537,00 14.536,85 Real Real Indirectly - Amundi Deutschland GmbH Ordinary share 12.850,00 12.849,87 Real Real Indirectly - Amundi Hong-Kong Ltd Ordinary share 1.884,00 1.883,98 Real Real Indirectly - Amundi Iberia SGIIC, SA Ordinary share 104.532,00 104.530,95 Real Real Indirectly - Amundi Japan Ltd Ordinary share 49.448,00 49.447,51 Real Real Indirectly - Amundi SGR SpA Ordinary share 35.160,00 35.159,65 Real Real Indirectly - Amundi Singapore Ltd Ordinary share 14.000,00 13.999,86 Real Real Indirectly - BFT Investment Managers Ordinary share 1.679.672,00 1.679.655,20 Real Real Indirectly - CPR AM Ordinary share 151.553,00 151.551,48 Real Real Indirectly - Etoile Gestion Ordinary share 2.776,00 2.775,97 Real Real Indirectly - NH-Amundi Asset Management Co. Ltd Ordinary share 1.933,00 1.932,98 Real Real Indirectly - Societe Generale Gestion

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3,04 % 0,77% 0,00% 2,26% 0,00% Voting rights 3,04 % 0,77% 0,00% 2,26% 0,00%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=130413