EQS-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on October 19, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 13 Oct 2022

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 37.693,00 37.693,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Swap 56.632,00 56.632,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Swap 72.507,00 72.507,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Call-option 375.000,00 375.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 19.876,00 19.876,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Ordinary share 185.286,00 185.286,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 41,00 41,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments, Inc. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 5.130,00 5.130,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 6.924,00 6.924,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery Ordinary share 601.376,00 601.376,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Warrant 61.437,00 61.437,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash Ordinary share 548.169,00 548.169,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 14.279,00 14.279,00 Real Real Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. Physical Delivery Put option 90.000,00 90.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Convertible bond 508.222,00 508.222,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Convertible bond 525.971,00 525.971,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3,02% 0,00% 0,00% 0,10% 2,92% Voting rights 3,02% 0,00% 0,00% 0,10% 2,92%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=132161