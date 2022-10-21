21.10.2022 22:02:03

EQS-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on October 19, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

 

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

 

Date of transaction: 13 Oct 2022

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

 

Distribution in numbers

 

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 37.693,00 37.693,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Swap 56.632,00 56.632,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Swap 72.507,00 72.507,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Call-option 375.000,00 375.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 19.876,00 19.876,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 185.286,00 185.286,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 41,00 41,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments, Inc. Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 5.130,00 5.130,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 6.924,00 6.924,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 601.376,00 601.376,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Warrant 61.437,00 61.437,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash
Ordinary share 548.169,00 548.169,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 14.279,00 14.279,00 Real Real Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. Physical Delivery
Put option 90.000,00 90.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 508.222,00 508.222,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 525.971,00 525.971,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. Physical Delivery

 

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 3,02% 0,00% 0,00% 0,10% 2,92%
Voting rights 3,02% 0,00% 0,00% 0,10% 2,92%

 

 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=132161


Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
