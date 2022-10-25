EQS-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on October 22, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 19 oct 2022

Person obliged to notify: Amundi Asset Management

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 2.776,00 2.775,97 Real Real Indirectly - NH-Amundi Asset Management Co. Ltd Ordinary share 10.772,00 10.771,89 Real Real Indirectly - Amundi Austria GmbH Ordinary share 1.613,00 1.612,98 Real Real Indirectly - Amundi Hong-Kong Ltd Ordinary share 104.532,00 104.530,95 Real Real Indirectly - Amundi Japan Ltd Ordinary share 146.332,00 146.330,54 Real Real Indirectly - Etoile Gestion Ordinary share 1.884,00 1.883,98 Real Real Indirectly - Amundi Iberia SGIIC, SA Ordinary share 1.689.147,00 1.689.130,11 Real Real Indirectly - CPR AM Ordinary share 12.500,00 12.499,88 Real Real Indirectly - BFT Investment Managers Ordinary share 1.933,00 1.932,98 Real Real Indirectly - Societe Generale Gestion Ordinary share 49.448,00 49.447,51 Real Real Indirectly - Amundi SGR SpA Ordinary share 2.241.989,00 2.241.966,58 Real Real Indirectly - Amundi Asset Management Ordinary share 1.233.912,00 1.233.899,66 Real Real Directly Ordinary share 14.537,00 14.536,85 Real Real Indirectly - Amundi Deutschland GmbH Ordinary share 35.160,00 35.159,65 Real Real Indirectly - Amundi Singapore Ltd

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,40 % 0,53% 0,00% 1,87% 0,00% Voting rights 2,40 % 0,53% 0,00% 1,87% 0,00%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=132431