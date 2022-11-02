EQS-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on October 29, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 25 Oct 2022

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Swap 269.613,00 269.613,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Call-option 450.000,00 450.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 1.171,00 1.171,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery Convertible bond 32.209,00 32.209,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 44.813,00 44.813,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 88.561,00 88.561,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Ordinary share 407.271,00 407.271,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 431.083,00 431.083,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Warrant 61.500,00 61.500,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash Ordinary share 4.905,00 4.905,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Convertible bond 514.563,00 514.563,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 40,00 40,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments, Inc. Physical Delivery Put option 70.000,00 70.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Convertible bond 46.245,00 46.245,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Convertible bond 525.971,00 525.971,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 14.279,00 14.279,00 Real Real Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,96% 0,00% 0,00% 0,05% 2,91% Voting rights 2,96% 0,00% 0,00% 0,05% 2,91%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=132670