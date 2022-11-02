EQS-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on October 29, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 25 Oct 2022
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Swap
| 269.613,00
| 269.613,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|In cash
|Call-option
| 450.000,00
| 450.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
| 1.171,00
| 1.171,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware
|Physical Delivery
|Convertible bond
| 32.209,00
| 32.209,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Swap
| 44.813,00
| 44.813,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|In cash
|Ordinary share
| 88.561,00
| 88.561,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
| 407.271,00
| 407.271,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
| 431.083,00
| 431.083,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Warrant
| 61.500,00
| 61.500,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
|In cash
|Ordinary share
| 4.905,00
| 4.905,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Convertible bond
| 514.563,00
| 514.563,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
| 40,00
| 40,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Folio Investments, Inc.
|Physical Delivery
|Put option
| 70.000,00
| 70.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Convertible bond
| 46.245,00
| 46.245,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
|Physical Delivery
|Convertible bond
| 525.971,00
| 525.971,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V.
|Physical Delivery
|Option
| 3.863.782,00
| 3.863.782,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
| 14.279,00
| 14.279,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V.
|Physical Delivery
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|Capital interest
|2,96%
|0,00%
|0,00%
|0,05%
|2,91%
|Voting rights
|2,96%
|0,00%
|0,00%
|0,05%
|2,91%
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has
been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=132670
