EQS-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on November 2, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 28 Oct 2022

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Put option 70.000,00 70.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Call-option 400.000,00 400.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 4.885,00 4.885,00 Real Real Indirectly -United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Convertible bond 554.499,00 554.499,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 724.446,00 724.446,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 415.211,00 415.211,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 52.858,00 52.858,00 Real Real Indirectly -Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Ordinary share 38.621,00 38.621,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Convertible bond 525.971,00 525.971,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 14.279,00 14.279,00 Real Real Indirectly -NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 1.171,00 1.171,00 Real Real Indirectly -The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery Swap 37.932,00 37.932,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Warrant 64.255,00 64.255,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash Ordinary share 41,00 41,00 Real Real Indirectly -Folio Investments, Inc. Physical Delivery Swap 309.964,00 309.964,00 Potential Potential Indirectly -Goldman Sachs International In cash

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3,07% 0,00% 0,00% 0,03% 3,03% Voting rights 3,07% 0,00% 0,00% 0,03% 3,03%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=132882