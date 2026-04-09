Diese Österreich-Aktien sind aktuell attraktive Investments. Eine Chart-Sondersendung von BNP Paribas Zertifikate mit Experte Christian Drastil. -W-

R. Stahl Aktie

R. Stahl für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1PHBB / ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.04.2026 14:00:03

EQS-PVR: R. Stahl AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: R. Stahl AG
R. Stahl AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.04.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: R. Stahl AG
Street: Am Bahnhof 30
Postal code: 74638
City: Waldenburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001GNOTPZ0J9QN67

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
acting in concert

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Renate Linnartz-Ludwig
Date of birth: 04 Dec 1941

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Ina Isabelle Stallbörger
Hansjörg Stahl
Hans-Volker Stahl

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 May 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 35.66 % 0.00 % 35.66 % 6440000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1PHBB5 52410 2244079 0.81 % 34.85 %
Total 2296489 35.66 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
08 Apr 2026


09.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.r-stahl.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2305370  09.04.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu R. Stahl AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu R. Stahl AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

R. Stahl AG 13,20 0,76% R. Stahl AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.04.26 März 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Israel will mit Libanon verhandeln: ATX kaum verändert -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich wenig bewegt. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen