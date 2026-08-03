Rath Aktie

Rath für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 76730 / ISIN: AT0000767306

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.08.2026 08:58:13

EQS-PVR: Rath AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rath AG
Rath AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.08.2026 / 08:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS News: RATH AG / Major Holdings Notification

RATH AG: Publication of a Major Holdings Notification pursuant to Sections 130 et seq. of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG 2018)

Pursuant to Section 135 (2) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG 2018), RATH AG hereby announces that it received a major holdings notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 on 2 August 2026.

The notifying person, Dr. Stephan Dörler, has informed the Company that, as of 31 July 2026, the voting rights held in RATH AG have reached the threshold of 5.00%.

 

The total position is as follows:

  • Voting rights attached to shares: 5.00%
  • Financial instruments: 0.00%
  • Total position: 5.00%

The total number of voting rights in RATH AG amounts to 1,500,000.

The holding comprises 75,019 voting rights, consisting of 73,154 directly held voting rights (4.88%) and 1,865 indirectly attributed voting rights (0.12%).

The major holdings notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 on which this publication is based is available on the Investor Relations website of RATH AG under 'Corporate Governance – Major Holdings Notifications'.

The full major holdings notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 is available on the Investor Relations website of RATH AG at https://www.rath-group.com/investor-relations/financial-information.


03.08.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Rath AG
Walfischgasse 14
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.rath-group.com
LEI Code: 5299009A2CSKJBWWKY81

 
End of News EQS News Service

2375860  03.08.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rath AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rath AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rath AG 23,60 -0,84% Rath AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juli 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.08.26 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.08.26 Die Top 30 der bestbezahlten CEOs in den USA
02.08.26 Juli 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 31

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zu -- DAX markiert Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend in Rot - KOSPI bricht ein
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Montag Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost tendieren am Montag mehrheitlich tiefer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen