Rath Aktie
WKN: 76730 / ISIN: AT0000767306
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03.08.2026 08:58:13
EQS-PVR: Rath AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
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EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rath AG
EQS News: RATH AG / Major Holdings Notification
RATH AG: Publication of a Major Holdings Notification pursuant to Sections 130 et seq. of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG 2018)
Pursuant to Section 135 (2) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG 2018), RATH AG hereby announces that it received a major holdings notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 on 2 August 2026.
The notifying person, Dr. Stephan Dörler, has informed the Company that, as of 31 July 2026, the voting rights held in RATH AG have reached the threshold of 5.00%.
The total position is as follows:
The total number of voting rights in RATH AG amounts to 1,500,000.
The holding comprises 75,019 voting rights, consisting of 73,154 directly held voting rights (4.88%) and 1,865 indirectly attributed voting rights (0.12%).
The major holdings notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 on which this publication is based is available on the Investor Relations website of RATH AG under 'Corporate Governance – Major Holdings Notifications'.
The full major holdings notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 is available on the Investor Relations website of RATH AG at https://www.rath-group.com/investor-relations/financial-information.
03.08.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rath AG
|Walfischgasse 14
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.rath-group.com
|LEI Code:
|5299009A2CSKJBWWKY81
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2375860 03.08.2026 CET/CEST
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