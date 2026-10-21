Rath Aktie
WKN: 76730 / ISIN: AT0000767306
|
21.10.2026 16:10:01
EQS-PVR: Rath AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rath AG
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Wien, 20.10.2026
Overview
? Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Rath Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s): Rath Holding GmbH
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16.10.2026
6. Total positions
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Other Comments:
On Friday, 16 October 2026, Dr. Ernst Rath Gesellschaft m.b.H. entered into a preliminary agreement with Dkfm. Paul Rath Gesellschaft m.b.H. for the acquisition of the latter’s shareholding in Rath Holding GmbH (representing approximately 49.97% of the share capital and, on a look-through basis, approximately 33.31% of the voting rights in Rath AG).
Pursuant to the preliminary agreement, the share purchase and transfer agreement (main agreement) must be concluded by 6 November 2026 at the latest. The main agreement will be concluded subject to conditions precedent. Closing, i.e. the transfer of the shareholding, will take place within 10 banking days following the fulfilment of all conditions precedent. The share purchase and transfer agreement will be executed in physical form.
Rath Holding GmbH holds 1,000,000 shares in the listed company Rath AG (Commercial Register No. FN 83203 h), representing approximately 66.67% of its share capital.
Vienna, 20th October 2026
21.10.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rath AG
|Walfischgasse 14
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.rath-group.com
|LEI Code:
|5299009A2CSKJBWWKY81
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2419790 21.10.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rath AG
Analysen zu Rath AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rath AG
|18,00
|-26,23%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX sackt kräftig ab -- DAX tiefer -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen sinken schließlich deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es deutlich abwärts, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt im Minus bewegt. Die Wall Street notiert leichter. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.