EQS-PVR: Rath AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rath AG

Rath AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



21.10.2026 / 16:10 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Wien, 20.10.2026 Overview ? Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Rath Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Dr. Ernst Rath Gesellschaft m.b.H.

City: Wien

Country: Österreich 4. Name of shareholder(s): Rath Holding GmbH 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16.10.2026 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

78,64 %

0,00 %

78,64 %

1 500 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

78,61 %

0,00 %

78,61 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000767306 179 562 1 000 000 11,97 % 66,67 % SUBTOTAL A 1 179 562 78,64 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ? Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ? Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Dr. Ernst Rath Gesellschaft m.b.H. 11,97 % 11,97 % 2 Rath Holding GmbH 1 66,67 % 66,67 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Other Comments: On Friday, 16 October 2026, Dr. Ernst Rath Gesellschaft m.b.H. entered into a preliminary agreement with Dkfm. Paul Rath Gesellschaft m.b.H. for the acquisition of the latter’s shareholding in Rath Holding GmbH (representing approximately 49.97% of the share capital and, on a look-through basis, approximately 33.31% of the voting rights in Rath AG). Pursuant to the preliminary agreement, the share purchase and transfer agreement (main agreement) must be concluded by 6 November 2026 at the latest. The main agreement will be concluded subject to conditions precedent. Closing, i.e. the transfer of the shareholding, will take place within 10 banking days following the fulfilment of all conditions precedent. The share purchase and transfer agreement will be executed in physical form. Rath Holding GmbH holds 1,000,000 shares in the listed company Rath AG (Commercial Register No. FN 83203 h), representing approximately 66.67% of its share capital. Vienna, 20th October 2026

21.10.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News