EQS-PVR: RAVENO Capital AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: RAVENO Capital AG

RAVENO Capital AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.04.2023 / 17:35 CET/CEST

Mr. Giovanbattista Cicivelli, Germany informed us on April 20, 2023, pursuant to Section 43 (1) WpHG, in connection with exceeding or reaching the 10% threshold or a higher threshold on March 22 and March 23, 2023, respectively, of the following:



(1) Objectives pursued with the acquisition:



(a) The acquisition of voting rights in RAVENO Capital AG was effected by attributing the shareholding of CGC GmbH and VIRTUS Holding GmbH pursuant to Sec. 34 WpHG. I am not pursuing any strategic objectives with regard to RAVENO Capital AG.



b) I intend to acquire further voting rights in RAVENO Capital AG within the next twelve months by purchase or otherwise.



c) I do not seek to influence the composition of the administrative, management and supervisory bodies of RAVENO Capital AG.



d) I do not seek any significant change in the capital structure of RAVENO Capital AG, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.



(2) Origin of the funds used for the acquisition:



The acquisition of voting rights in RAVENO Capital AG was effected by attributing the shareholding of CGC GmbH and VIRTUS Holding GmbH pursuant to Sec. 34 WpHG. Neither external funds nor own funds were used directly by me for the acquisition. These are own funds of CGC GmbH and VIRTUS Holding GmbH.

