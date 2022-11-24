EQS-PVR: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



24.11.2022 / 18:51 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The acquisition of voting rights in paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA was effected by attributing the indirect shareholding in ElectricBrands AG with its registered office in Itzehoe in accordance with Section 34 (1) Sentence 1 No. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG). The investment is used to realize trading profits. No strategic goals are pursued with regard to paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA.

The reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.

The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.

The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.

Mr Ralf Haller, Switzerland informed us on November 23, 2022 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from November 11, 2022 , as follows:

