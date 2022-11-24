|
24.11.2022 18:51:47
EQS-PVR: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Mr Ralf Haller, Switzerland informed us on November 23, 2022 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from November 11, 2022 , as follows:
24.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Bösendamm 11
|33129 Delbrück
|Germany
|www.paragon.ag
1496813 24.11.2022 CET/CEST
