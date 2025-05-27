EQS-PVR: RENK Group AG: Correction of a release from 21.03.2025 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: RENK Group AG

RENK Group AG: Correction of a release from 21.03.2025 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



27.05.2025 / 15:28 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: RENK Group AG Street: Gögginger Straße 73 Postal code: 86159 City: Augsburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The London & Amsterdam Trust Company Limited

City of registered office, country: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 02 Oct 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.1 % 0.00 % 3.1 % 100000000 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000RENK730 0 3095237 0.00 % 3.1 % Total 3095237 3.1 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The London & Amsterdam Trust Company Limited % % % Wedza Investment Company Limited % % % RAM Holdings Limited % % % Rovida Investment Management Limited 3.10 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

This filing is a correction and replaces the filing of Rovida Investment Management Limited of 21 March 2025. The London & Amsterdam Trust Company Limited is the Trustee for Trusts which ultimately hold the shares in RENK, none of which hold more than 3% individually and only hold more than 3% on an aggregated basis.

Date

23 May 2025

